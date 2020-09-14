Brooke Henderson opts out of Portland tourney due to poor air quality from wildfires

Canada's Brooke Henderson withdrew from the LPGA Tour's Cambia Portland Classic on Monday due to poor air quality.

Henderson told The Canadian Press that she was withdrawing shortly after the LPGA shut down the course and practice facilities.

A dense smoke advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. local time in the city of Portland, Ore.

Smoke from wildfires raging through California, Oregon and Washington have been affecting air quality throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Henderson, a nine-time winner on the top tour in women's golf, intends to fly back to her home in Florida before playing in the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway, N.J., Oct. 1-4.

The product of Smiths Falls, Ont., is a two-time winner at the Portland Classic. She's coming off a tie for second on Sunday at the ANA Inspiration, an LPGA major in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

