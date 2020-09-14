Skip to Main Content
Brooke Henderson opts out of Portland tourney due to poor air quality from wildfires
Golf·New

Brooke Henderson opts out of Portland tourney due to poor air quality from wildfires

Canada's Brooke Henderson withdrew from the LPGA Tour's Cambia Portland Classic on Monday as smoke from wildfires raging through California, Oregon and Washington have been affecting air quality throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Canadian golfer returning to Florida home after tying for 2nd at ANA Inspiration

The Canadian Press ·
Brooke Henderson, right, is pulling out of this week's Cambia Portland Classic due to poor air quality in the Oregon city due to wildfires. The Canadian finished in a tie for second on Sunday at the ANA Inspiration tourney, won by Mirim Lee, left, in a sudden-death playoff. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Canada's Brooke Henderson withdrew from the LPGA Tour's Cambia Portland Classic on Monday due to poor air quality.

Henderson told The Canadian Press that she was withdrawing shortly after the LPGA shut down the course and practice facilities.

A dense smoke advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. local time in the city of Portland, Ore.

Smoke from wildfires raging through California, Oregon and Washington have been affecting air quality throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Henderson, a nine-time winner on the top tour in women's golf, intends to fly back to her home in Florida before playing in the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway, N.J., Oct. 1-4.

The product of Smiths Falls, Ont., is a two-time winner at the Portland Classic. She's coming off a tie for second on Sunday at the ANA Inspiration, an LPGA major in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

WATCH | Mirim Lee defeats Brooke Henderson in ANA Inspiration playoff:

After hitting a great eagle chip-in to force a 3-way playoff, Mirim Lee claims ANA Inspiration with a birdie on the 1st playoff hole. 1:11
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now