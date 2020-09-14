Brooke Henderson opts out of Portland tourney due to poor air quality from wildfires
Canadian golfer returning to Florida home after tying for 2nd at ANA Inspiration
Canada's Brooke Henderson withdrew from the LPGA Tour's Cambia Portland Classic on Monday due to poor air quality.
Henderson told The Canadian Press that she was withdrawing shortly after the LPGA shut down the course and practice facilities.
A dense smoke advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. local time in the city of Portland, Ore.
Smoke from wildfires raging through California, Oregon and Washington have been affecting air quality throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Henderson, a nine-time winner on the top tour in women's golf, intends to fly back to her home in Florida before playing in the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway, N.J., Oct. 1-4.
The product of Smiths Falls, Ont., is a two-time winner at the Portland Classic. She's coming off a tie for second on Sunday at the ANA Inspiration, an LPGA major in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
WATCH | Mirim Lee defeats Brooke Henderson in ANA Inspiration playoff:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.