Canada's Brooke Henderson wins 13th LPGA Tour title

Canada's Brooke Henderson claimed her 13th LPGA Tour title on Sunday. The 25-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ont., won the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions by four strokes.

The Canadian Press ·
A female golfer swings her arms around and looks on at her shot.
Brooke Henderson of Canada plays a shot during the final round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Sunday at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Fla., where she won by four strokes. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Canada's Brooke Henderson has won her 13th LPGA Tour title.

Henderson won the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Sunday by four strokes.

She finished the fourth round 2-under 70 for an overall score of 16-under par.

Sweden's Maja Stark and England's Charley Hull tied for second at 12 under.

Henderson led the Tournament of Champions from wire to wire, sitting atop the leaderboard for all four rounds in Orlando, Fla.

Her 13 professional wins are the most in Canadian golf history.

The 25-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ont., won twice on the LPGA Tour last year, at the ShopRite LPGA Classic on June 12 and the Evian Championship on July 24.

Henderson finished 2022 seventh in the Rolex rankings and third in the Race to CME Globe rankings. It's projected that she will hold the No. 1 spot in the Race to CME Globe rankings on Monday.

The elite 29-player Tournament of Champions is the first event of the LPGA Tour season.

Retired tennis player Mardy Fish of the United States won the celebrity side of the pro-am tournament.

