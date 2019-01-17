New
Canada's Brooke Henderson tied for lead at LPGA season-opener
Canada's Brooke Henderson is tied for the lead after the opening round of the LPGA Tour's season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.
21-year-old shoots 6-under in 1st round of Tournament of Champions
The 21-year-old native of Smiths Falls, Ont., carded a six-under 65 to put her on top along with Korean Eun-Hee Ji at a 26-player event limited to golfers who have won on tour the past two years.
The leaders are one stroke ahead of Lydia Ko of New Zealand and American Stacy Lewis.
After bogeying the second hole, Henderson had nothing but birdies and pars the rest of the way. She had five birdies on her back nine to vault to the top of the leaderboard.
Henderson finished fourth on the LPGA money list last year after winning two events.
