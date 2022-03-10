Skip to Main Content
Golf

Canada's Brooke Henderson tied for 5th after 1st round at LPGA Thailand

Nasa Hataoka of Japan birdied four of her final five holes to take a share of the first-round lead with a 9-under 63 at the Honda LPGA Thailand on Thursday.

Smiths Falls, Ont., native 2 strokes off 3-way tie for lead

The Associated Press ·
Brooke Henderson of Canada tees off at the Honda LPGA Thailand on Thursday, where she sits tied for fifth after the first round. (Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images)

Hataoka was tied for the lead with Germany's Esther Henseleit, who birded three of her final four holes, and Australia's Su Oh.

Hataoka was tied for the lead with Germany's Esther Henseleit, who birded three of her final four holes, and Australia's Su Oh.

China's Lin Xiyu was in fourth place after a 64 on the Siam Country Club's Old Course at Pattaya.

Brooke Henderson was among six players tied for fifth, two strokes behind. Amy Yang, Lizette Salas and Danielle Kang were among those tied for 11th, three behind the leaders.

"I hit 14 fairways and 18 greens, so it was a solid round," said Hataoka, who has two LPGA titles.

WATCH | Henderson tied for 5th after 1st round:

Back-9 birdie binge has Brooke Henderson 2 shots off the lead after Honda LPGA 1st round

7 hours ago
Duration 3:13
Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., made four birdies in a row on the back nine, as she carded a 7-under 65 to sit two shots back of the leaders, following the first round of the Honda LPGA in Thailand. 3:13

Henseleit said her iron play was strong.

"I just didn't make any big mistakes I think," she said. "On my first nine I had many tap-in birdies; on the back nine I holed like two longer putts."

Defending champion and former world No 1 Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand got off to a slow start with a 74.

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko, who won the LPGA event last week in Singapore, is not playing this week in the 67-player, no-cut event.

Comments

