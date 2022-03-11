Brooke Henderson stays in mix after 2nd round of LPGA Thailand
Smith Falls, Ont. native 4 shots back after play suspended due to weather Friday
Oh Su eagled her final hole to grab a share of the lead alongside Nasa Hataoko after the second round of the LPGA Thailand on Friday, as Canada's Brooke Henderson sits four strokes back, tied for sixth.
Both she and Hataoko (65) lead at 16-under 128 overall.
"I kind of had a really good yardage to that back pin. Didn't matter how hard I hit my 3-wood, it wouldn't have carried on top, so I think that helped," said Oh, who is looking for her first top 10 finish since tying for seventh at the ShopLite LPGA Classic in October.
Hataoka finished with seven birdies, including on the 18th.
"She made birdies a lot, so I had to try to hit more birdies, too," Hataoko said.
Smiths Falls, Ont. native Henderson shot a 67 and is tied for sixth with American Jennifer Kupcho.
Celine Boutier (64) and Nanna Koerstz Madsen (64) were tied for second, one stroke behind the leaders.
Boutier, who is of Thai heritage but competes for France, finished with four straight birdies.
Lin Xiyu (66) was fifth while first-round leader Esther Henseleit (71) dropped into a tie for 11th.
