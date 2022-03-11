Skip to Main Content
Golf

Brooke Henderson stays in mix after 2nd round of LPGA Thailand

Oh Su eagled her final hole to grab a share of the lead alongside Nasa Hataoko after the second round of the LPGA Thailand on Friday.

Smith Falls, Ont. native 4 shots back after play suspended due to weather Friday

The Associated Press ·
Brooke Henderson of Canada tees off during the second round of the Honda LPGA Thailand on Friday. (Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images)

Oh Su eagled her final hole to grab a share of the lead alongside Nasa Hataoko after the second round of the LPGA Thailand on Friday, as Canada's Brooke Henderson sits four strokes back, tied for sixth.

Oh, who represents Australia but was born in South Korea, had five birdies through 15 holes before play was suspended because of weather at the Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course. After the hour of interruption she nearly holed out from the fairway on the par-5 18th before tapping in for an eagle for a 7-under 65.

Both she and Hataoko (65) lead at 16-under 128 overall.

"I kind of had a really good yardage to that back pin. Didn't matter how hard I hit my 3-wood, it wouldn't have carried on top, so I think that helped," said Oh, who is looking for her first top 10 finish since tying for seventh at the ShopLite LPGA Classic in October.

Hataoka finished with seven birdies, including on the 18th.

"She made birdies a lot, so I had to try to hit more birdies, too," Hataoko said.

Smiths Falls, Ont. native Henderson shot a 67 and is tied for sixth with American Jennifer Kupcho.

Celine Boutier (64) and Nanna Koerstz Madsen (64) were tied for second, one stroke behind the leaders.

Boutier, who is of Thai heritage but competes for France, finished with four straight birdies.

Lin Xiyu (66) was fifth while first-round leader Esther Henseleit (71) dropped into a tie for 11th.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now