Canada's Brooke Henderson 4 strokes off lead ahead of final round at LPGA Singapore
In Gee Chun leads trio of South Korean golfers atop the leaderboard
In Gee Chun shot a 6-under 66 Saturday to lead a trio of South Korean golfers at the top of the leaderboard after three rounds of the LPGA Tour's HSBC Women's World Championship.
Canadian Brooke Henderson was seventh after a 71, four strokes behind In.
Chun had a 54-hole total of 12-under 204 on the Sentosa Golf Club's Tanjong course. She had a one-stroke lead over Jeongeun Lee6 (65) and No. 1-ranked Jin Young Ko, who shot 69.
American Danielle Kang (68), Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand (70) and another South Korean player, Amy Yang (71), were tied for fourth.
WATCH | Henderson well-positioned after 3rd round:
Australian Hannah Green also shot 71 along with Henderson and was tied for eighth, five strokes from the lead.
Chun hasn't won on the LPGA Tour in more than three years.
"I tried to make good focus on the putting green because I have spasm in my neck, so I didn't try to hit hard," said Chun, who tweaked a muscle in her neck during Thursday's first round and contemplated withdrawing.
Chun's last win was at the 2018 LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship in her home country. Her first two career victories were major titles at the 2015 U.S. Women's Open and the 2016 Evian Championship.
Lee6's 65 was Saturday's low round of the day that included a chip-in eagle at No. 13 and six birdies in her first seven holes.
"I'm very satisfied with my results," said Lee6. "My swing is getting better these days. So I played comfortably."
With files from CBC Sports
