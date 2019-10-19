Brooke Henderson sits 3rd, 5 shots off the pace in Shanghai

Canada's Brooke Henderson dropped into third place after three rounds at the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

The Smiths Falls, Ont., native, who led after Round 2 in China, shot a 1-over 73 on Saturday to fall five shots off the lead.

Henderson fell behind early but recovered with an eagle on the par-4 10th. She had a double bogey on the 18th.

A two-time winner this season, Henderson opened with a 69 on Thursday, then shot a tournament-record 8-under 64 in the second round on Friday -- including a hole-in-one -- to jump into the lead.

Hamilton's Alena Sharp (71) was tied for 26th at 1 under.

WATCH | Highlights from Henderson's second round:

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., carded a course record tying 8-under 64, which included a hole-in-one, to lead by two strokes after the second round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai. 1:27

Jessica Korda shot a 6-under 66 in the third round, with eight birdies and two bogeys, to take a one-shot lead over defending champion and fellow American Danielle Kang.

"I've been struggling a little bit with my swing, so I've been working on it every day. It's slowly starting to kind of take its groove," the 26-year-old American said. "And then just making some putts."

Korda, who has a 15-under total of 201, is making her first start since the Solheim Cup, where she went 3-0-1 last month in Scotland in the United States' loss to Europe. She has three LPGA Tour victories in Asia.

Kang is in second place after a 66 at Qizhong Garden in the first of four straight events in Asia. The American had bogeys on her first two holes to fall behind by four strokes, but played bogey-free golf the rest of the way, including six birdies and an eagle on the par-5 17th.

Nasa Hataoka and Kristen Gillman were tied for fourth at 9 under, followed by Sei Young Kim and Angel Yin at 8 under.