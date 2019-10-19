Skip to Main Content
Brooke Henderson sits 3rd, 5 shots off the pace in Shanghai
Golf·LPGA

Brooke Henderson sits 3rd, 5 shots off the pace in Shanghai

Brooke Henderson dropped into third place after three rounds at the Buick LPGA Shanghai following Saturday's 1-over 73, The Canadian is five shots back of leader Jessica Korda of the United States, who shot a 6-under 66 in the third round.

American Jessica Korda atop leaderboard after posting 8 birdies Saturday

The Associated Press ·
Brooke Henderson plays a shot during third-round play Saturday of the Shanghai tournament in China. The native of Smiths Falls, Ont., slipped to third place and is five shots back of American Jessica Korda entering the final round Sunday. (STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Canada's Brooke Henderson dropped into third place after three rounds at the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

The Smiths Falls, Ont., native, who led after Round 2 in China, shot a 1-over 73 on Saturday to fall five shots off the lead.

Henderson fell behind early but recovered with an eagle on the par-4 10th. She had a double bogey on the 18th.

A two-time winner this season, Henderson opened with a 69 on Thursday, then shot a tournament-record 8-under 64 in the second round on Friday -- including a hole-in-one -- to jump into the lead.

Hamilton's Alena Sharp (71) was tied for 26th at 1 under.

WATCH | Highlights from Henderson's second round:

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., carded a course record tying 8-under 64, which included a hole-in-one, to lead by two strokes after the second round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai. 1:27

Jessica Korda shot a 6-under 66 in the third round, with eight birdies and two bogeys, to take a one-shot lead over defending champion and fellow American Danielle Kang.

"I've been struggling a little bit with my swing, so I've been working on it every day. It's slowly starting to kind of take its groove," the 26-year-old American said. "And then just making some putts."

Korda, who has a 15-under total of 201, is making her first start since the Solheim Cup, where she went 3-0-1 last month in Scotland in the United States' loss to Europe. She has three LPGA Tour victories in Asia.

Kang is in second place after a 66 at Qizhong Garden in the first of four straight events in Asia. The American had bogeys on her first two holes to fall behind by four strokes, but played bogey-free golf the rest of the way, including six birdies and an eagle on the par-5 17th.

Nasa Hataoka and Kristen Gillman were tied for fourth at 9 under, followed by Sei Young Kim and Angel Yin at 8 under.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

