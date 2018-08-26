Breaking
Brooke Henderson 1st Canadian woman in 45 years to win national golf title
Brooke Henderson on Sunday became the first Canadian woman in 45 years and only second ever in tournament history to capture the CP Women's Open after shooting a 7-under par 65 in Regina.
20-year-old Smiths Falls, Ont., native seals victory with 7-under 65 in Regina
Brooke Henderson won the CP Women's Open on Sunday, becoming the first Canadian to win the tournament since Jocelyne Bourassa in 1973.
