Brooke Henderson vaults into lead after 1st round of LPGA Tour event
Smiths Falls, Ont. golfer 1 of 2 players to hit holes in one on 15th hole
Canada's Brooke Henderson has the lead after the first round of the Meijer LPGA Classic.
The native of Smiths Falls, Ont., completed the suspended first round at 8-under 64 on Thursday, giving her a one-stroke lead on Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa.
Just before play was halted because of darkness Friday night, Henderson got a hole-in-one on her sixth hole (the par-3 15th after starting on No. 10) to go to 4 under. She followed that up with four more birdies on Friday morning.
The second round of the 72-hole event also was scheduled to be played on Friday.
The 21-year-old Henderson, who won this event in 2017, is looking for a Canadian record (on the PGA or LPGA Tours) ninth career title.
Alena Sharp of Hamilton is three off the pace after carding a 67, while Quebec City's Anne-Catherine Tanguay had a 69.
