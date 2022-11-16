Content
Canada's Brooke Henderson plans to play in LPGA season finale despite back injury

Canada's Brooke Henderson is planning to tough it out for the final event of the LPGA Tour season.

Smiths Falls, Ont., native withdrew from Pelican Women's Championship on Saturday

The Canadian Press ·
Brooke Henderson hits a tee shot on the eighth hole during the first round of The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Henderson offered no explanation when she withdrew from the Pelican Women's Championship on Saturday.

But the native of Smiths Falls, Ont., said on Tuesday that it was an upper-back injury.

She issued a statement explaining the withdrawal and saying she planned to rest as much as possible but still compete in the CME Group Tour Championship.

The CME Group Tour Championship starts Thursday at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

Henderson is fourth among money earners on the LPGA Tour and sixth on the world rankings.

The 25-year-old Henderson won twice this season, winning at the ShopRite LPGA Classic on June 12 and then her second career major victory at the Evian Championship on July 24.

Her 12 professional victories are the most by any Canadian golfer.

