Brooke Henderson pulls out of LPGA season-opener due to illness
Canada's Brooke Henderson has pulled out of the ISPS Handa Vic Open due to an undisclosed illness.
ISPS Handa Vic Open set to begin on Thursday
Canada's Brooke Henderson has pulled out of the ISPS Handa Vic Open due to an undisclosed illness.
Henderson made the announcement on Sunday, four days before the opening round of the first full event of the LPGA Tour's season.
The Smiths Falls, Ont., golfer tied with Stacy Lewis for sixth at 8 under at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions on Jan. 20, an event limited to winners over the last two seasons.
It's the first time the ISPS Handa Vic Open in Victoria, Australia is being held.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.