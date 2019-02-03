Brooke Henderson pulls out of LPGA season-opener due to illness

Canada's Brooke Henderson has pulled out of the ISPS Handa Vic Open due to an undisclosed illness.

Henderson made the announcement on Sunday, four days before the opening round of the first full event of the LPGA Tour's season.

The Smiths Falls, Ont., golfer tied with Stacy Lewis for sixth at 8 under at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions on Jan. 20, an event limited to winners over the last two seasons.

It's the first time the ISPS Handa Vic Open in Victoria, Australia is being held.