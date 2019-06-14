Canada's Brooke Henderson comes up aces at Meijer LPGA Classic

Canada's Brooke Henderson was one of two players to shoot holes-in-one at the Meijer LPGA Classic in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Thursday.

Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., who won the tournament in 2017, aced the par-3 15th hole at the Blythefield Country Club before play was suspended because of darkness. She was 4-under after six holes.

Mariajo Uribe of Colombia also aced the 15th on her way to a 67.

Katherine Perry and Jenny Shin shared the lead at 6-under 66 when first-round play in the rain-delayed was suspended.

Playing in the second group of the day off the first tee, Perry had eight birdies and two bogeys in the round that started seven hours late because of heavy rain. Shin finished on the front nine, making three straight birdies on Nos. 6-8.