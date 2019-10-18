Brooke Henderson hits hole-in-1, leads LPGA Shanghai
Smiths Falls, Ont., golfer ties course record with 8-under 64
Brooke Henderson hit a hole-in-one and tied the course record with an 8-under 64 to take the lead in the second round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai on Friday.
The golfer from Smiths Falls, Ont., hit her ace on the 144-yard second hole. She followed that with a bogey, but then birdied four more holes on the front nine, finishing her round at 11-under 133 total.
Jessica Korda (67) was two strokes behind in second, followed by defending champion Danielle Kang (67) in third.
Kang holed a 30-yard eagle on the ninth.
WATCH | Highlights from Henderson's second round:
"I definitely know that birdies are out there and it's a pretty tough golf course. It's not easy to shoot low," Kang said. "There were a lot of good scores out there today and I know how well these girls can play, so I just got to keep chipping away and keep on trying to make those birdies and see what happens at the end."
Nasa Hataoka and Amy Yang, who shared the lead after the first round, dropped back. Yang (71) is tied for fourth alongside Marina Alex (67), while Hataoka (73) is tied for ninth.
Top-ranked Jin Young Ko, who is coming off a victory on the Korean LPGA Tour last week, shot a 70 to finish tied for 21st.
