Canada's Brooke Henderson finishes tied for 6th at women's world championship
Smiths Falls native 4 strokes back of winner Jin Young Ko
World No. 1 Jin Young Ko birdied the 18th hole on Sunday for a 6-under 66 to win the LPGA Tour's HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore by two strokes over fellow South Korean player In Gee Chun and Australian Minjee Lee.
Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., shot a 67 to finish in a group tied for sixth place, four strokes behind Ko.
Ko was making her return to the LPGA Tour after a three-month break which included time with her family in South Korea before a few weeks of intensive practice in Palm Springs, California.
She finished with a 72-hole total of 17-under 271 on the Sentosa Golf Club's Tanjong Course. Lee shot 63 for the best round of the day while Chun, who led by a stroke after the third round, shot 69.
Sunday in Singapore: Brooke Henderson earns a top-10, after a closing 5-under 67. She's gone 2-T6-T11-T6 to start the season.<br><br>"It's been a great 2022 so far. I am definitely looking for that win, but I think if I just keep doing the right things, eventually it will come again."—@adam_stanley
"I am just proud of myself to record 60s, 15 rounds like straight. So I'm so happy," said Ko. "I feel amazing right now."
Australian Hannah Green (66) and Amy Yang of South Korea, who shot 68, finished tied with Henderson for sixth.
