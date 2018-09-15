Brooke Henderson falls 9 shots off pace at Evian women's major

Chasing a first major title for herself, and a first for American women this season, Amy Olson fired a bogey-free 65 to take a two-shot lead after the Evian Championship third round on Saturday.

Olson broke clear to post a 14-under 199 total after twice being in a four-way share of the lead at the sun-soaked Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

An eagle at the par-5 9th first took her clear, and she added three birdies on the back nine to stretch her lead over Sei Young Kim.

"I really enjoyed [the nerves], that means I care, right?" Olson said. "It was fun to start solid with a birdie on the first hole."

Canada's Brooke Henderson fell out of contention after starting the day two shots off the lead. The 21-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ont., shot a 1-over 72 and is now 5 under for the tournament. Henderson is nine shots off the lead and tied for 16th.

Alena Sharp of Hamilton is tied for 39th at even par and Brittany Marchand of Orangeville, Ont., is tied for 62nd at 6 over.

Kim carded 64, flashing the form that set a U.S. LPGA Tour record 31-under winning total at the Thornberry Creek Classic in July.

Learning experience

Mo Martin, a former Women's British Open winner, was two shots back at 10 under.

Five Americans are in the top 10, seeking a first major at the fifth and final try this season and a winner's cheque of $577,500. The year's major winners have come from Sweden, Thailand, South Korea, and England.

Olson aims to learn from her previous experience in majors playing in the last group on Sunday. In April, a 72 turned second place into tied for ninth at the ANA Inspiration.

Still, she said she learned then from watching playing partner Pernilla Lindberg win a three-way playoff after letting a three-shot lead slip away.

Having brother on bag 'very special'

Olson is also flourishing with her brother, Nathan Anderson, on the bag as caddie.

"Most of my golf memories do involve him," she said. "Having a sibling be part of it is very special."

Puerto Rico's first-ever LPGA Tour player, Maria Torres, tied for the lead after each of the first two rounds and briefly shared the lead on Saturday. Torres dropped shots at the two closing par-4s and a 72 left her tied for 11th, seven shots back.

The 16-year-old Rachel Heck carded a 72 to be 2 over in her second major. The high-schooler previously tied for 33rd at the 2017 U.S. Women's Open.