Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Golf·New

Defending champ Brooke Henderson in contention entering final round of Evian Championship

Celine Boutier carded a 4-under 67 in the third round of the Evian Championship on Saturday to increase her lead to three shots in France. Defending champion Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., remains in the hunt just four strokes back.

4 shots back of Celine Boutier, who's aiming to be 1st Frenchwoman to win tourney

The Associated Press ·
Female golfer looks down the fairway at her tee shot on the fourth hole at the Evian Championship.
Brooke Henderson of Canada continued her climb up the Evian Championship leaderboard Saturday and is just four shots back of leader Celine Boutier entering Sunday's final round in Evian-les-Bains, France. Henderson is looking to win her third major. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Celine Boutier carded a 4-under 67 in the third round of the Evian Championship on Saturday to increase her lead to three shots going into the final day in Évian-les-Bains, France.

Defending champion Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., remains in the hunt just four strokes back.

The 29-year-old Boutier aims to become the first Frenchwoman to win the tournament, which became a major in 2013.

"I didn't start that good to be honest. I missed the first three greens but got a good break on 2 and was able to chip in. Then I just had really good chances on the two par-fives, seven and nine, and was able to take advantage of that," said Boutier, who had a bogey on the 12th hole in a round of five birdies.

"I was just trying to focus on making, hitting a good shot, and if I happen to have a birdie opportunity, I hit a solid putt. It was definitely positive and felt pretty good to start very good on the front."

Boutier's closest challenger is Japan's Nasa Hataoka, who posted a 68 on Saturday after rounds of 70 and 67.

"Hopefully I will get more birdies tomorrow. It was good iron shots and distance control," Hataoka said. "Also I was good too with my putting stroke, so I was really comfortable. Tomorrow is another new day, and I want to enjoy the next 18 holes."

Henderson, looking to win her third major, is tied with Australia's Minjee Lee for third, a stroke back of Hataoka.

WATCH | Henderson was tied for 8th through 2nd round:

Brooke Henderson on the move in France

1 day ago
Duration 2:39
Smiths Falls Ontario's Brooke Henderson shot a 70 (1 under) in round 2 of the Amundi Evian Championship to leave her at 3 under , after 2 rounds and tied for 8th. She will look to defend the title, as round 3 continues Saturday.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

External Links

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now