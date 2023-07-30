Celine Boutier wins 1st golf major, defeating defending champion Brooke Henderson

Celine Boutier carded a final round of 3-under 68 to win the Evian Championship by six shots for her first major title on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Boutier finished at 14-under 270 overall. She is the first Frenchwoman to win the tournament, which became a major in 2013.

"It has been my biggest dream since I started watching golf," Boutier said from Évian-les-Bains, France. "This tournament has always been very special to me, even just watching as a teenager and just to be able to hold this trophy is pretty unbelievable."

Boutier, who had never finished better than 29th in six previous appearances at the tournament, was six shots clear of second-place Brooke Henderson of Canada, who was 8 under after her final round of 70.

The 25-year-old Henderson of Smiths Fall, Ont., was the defending champion after going 17 under for the tournament in 2022.

Henderson made three birdies and had two bogeys Sunday en route to her runner-up finish, which was the best result by a defending Evian champion since it became a major.

"It feels great to be back in contention on the final groups in the weekend on a major championship," Henderson said. "That's all you can really ask for.

"I feel like things are really coming together. It's been a little bit of up-and-down year so it's really nice to finish strong this week."

Boutier took a four-shot lead into the final round and eased any worries she may have had with two birdies to start and another on the fifth hole.

"That was pretty unexpected," Boutier said. "I definitely felt like I handled the first few holes really well. I had a good opportunity on one and the putt on two was definitely a bonus."

Boutier had a total of four birdies in the final round and a bogey on the par-4 13th.

Five players were joint third at 7 under: Norway's Celine Borge (68), Mexican Gaby Lopez (68), South Korea's Kim A-lim (69) and Japan's Yuka Saso (70) and Nasa Hataoka (72).