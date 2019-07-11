Skip to Main Content
Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ESPY for best female golfer
Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ESPY for best female golfer

Canada's Brooke Henderson can add an ESPY to her trophy case. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., was named best female golfer at the annual celebration of athletes on Wednesday.

21-year-old has won 2 LPGA Tour tournaments this season

The Canadian Press ·
Canadian Brooke Henderson won the ESPY for best female golfer on Wednesday. The 21-year-old became the winningest Canadian pro golfer this season with a total of nine career victories. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press)

Canada's Brooke Henderson can add an ESPY to her trophy case.

Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., was named best female golfer at the annual celebration of athletes on Wednesday.

The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards are presented by the ABC television network and were previously put on by American sports network ESPN.

The 21-year-old Henderson has won two LPGA Tour tournaments this season, becoming the winningest Canadian pro golfer with a total of nine career victories.

Henderson won the LOTTE Championship on April 17 and the Meijer LPGA Classic on June 13.

