Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ESPY for best female golfer
Canada's Brooke Henderson can add an ESPY to her trophy case. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., was named best female golfer at the annual celebration of athletes on Wednesday.
21-year-old has won 2 LPGA Tour tournaments this season
Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., was named best female golfer at the annual celebration of athletes on Wednesday.
The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards are presented by the ABC television network and were previously put on by American sports network ESPN.
The 21-year-old Henderson has won two LPGA Tour tournaments this season, becoming the winningest Canadian pro golfer with a total of nine career victories.
Extremely honoured to receive Best Female Golfer at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ESPYS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ESPYS</a>!! So cool! ☺️🙏🏻—@BrookeHenderson
Henderson won the LOTTE Championship on April 17 and the Meijer LPGA Classic on June 13.
