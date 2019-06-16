Brooke Henderson becomes winningest pro golfer in Canadian history
Claims Canadian-record 9th career title at Meijer LPGA Classic
Brooke Henderson has made Canadian golf history.
The 21-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ont., won the Meijer LPGA Classic, giving her nine career LPGA titles.
That sets a Canadian record for most wins on either the PGA or LPGA tours.
Henderson shot par on the final hole to finish at 21-under, one stroke better than a group of four golfers tied for second.
#9<br><br>🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆<a href="https://twitter.com/BrookeHenderson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrookeHenderson</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/MeijerLPGA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MeijerLPGA</a> <a href="https://t.co/kgFva1uXqN">pic.twitter.com/kgFva1uXqN</a>—@LPGA
It's Henderson's second win of 2019. She successfully defended her Lotte Championship title in April in Hawaii for her eighth LPGA Tour victory, which at the time tied Sandra Post's Canadian record.
George Knudson and Mike Weir share the mark on the PGA Tour, also with eight victories.
O Canada! 🇨🇦<a href="https://twitter.com/BrookeHenderson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrookeHenderson</a> wins her ninth LPGA title and becomes the winningest Canadian on the PGA and LPGA Tours!<br><br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/PortlandClassic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PortlandClassic</a> (Twice)<br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/KPMGWomensPGA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KPMGWomensPGA</a> <br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/MeijerLPGA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MeijerLPGA</a> (Twice)<br>- McKayson New Zealand Women’s Open<br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/LPGALOTTE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LPGALOTTE</a> (Twice)<br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/cpwomensopen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cpwomensopen</a> <a href="https://t.co/7HMd9VmKHV">pic.twitter.com/7HMd9VmKHV</a>—@LPGA
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.