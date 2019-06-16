Brooke Henderson becomes winningest pro golfer in Canadian history

Brooke Henderson has made Canadian golf history.

The 21-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ont., won the Meijer LPGA Classic, giving her nine career LPGA titles.

That sets a Canadian record for most wins on either the PGA or LPGA tours.

Henderson shot par on the final hole to finish at 21-under, one stroke better than a group of four golfers tied for second.

It's Henderson's second win of 2019. She successfully defended her Lotte Championship title in April in Hawaii for her eighth LPGA Tour victory, which at the time tied Sandra Post's Canadian record.

George Knudson and Mike Weir share the mark on the PGA Tour, also with eight victories.