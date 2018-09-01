Brooke Henderson slips as Georgia Hall takes Portland Classic lead
Englishwoman makes 5 straight birdies to break tournament's 36-hole record
Canada's Brooke Henderson fell into a tie for fifth at the Cambia Portland Classic on Friday.
The 20-year-old star followed her opening round 64 with a 71 to drop to 9-under on Day 2.
While England's Georgia Hall broke the tournament 36-hole record with a 9-under 63 to take a three-stroke lead.
The Women's British Open winner four weeks ago for her first LPGA Tour title, the 22-year-old Englishwoman made five straight birdies in the middle of the back nine. She missed a chance to match the course record of 62 when her long birdie try went to the right on the par-4 18th.
Hall had a 15-under 129 total.
Minjee Lee was second, following her opening 64 with a 68. The 22-year-old Australian won the Volvik Championship in May in Michigan for her fourth LPGA Tour title.
Marina Alex, the first-round leader after tying the course record with a 62, had a late bogey in a 71 to fall into a tie with Megan Khang at 11 under. Khang eagled the par-5 fifth in a 65.
