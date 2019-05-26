Bronte Law wins Pure Silk Championship, Brooke Henderson finishes tied for 2nd
England's Law wins first career LPGA victory
Bronte Law shot a 3-under 67 and held off a series of challengers, including Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., to win the Pure Silk Championship by two shots for her first career victory on the LPGA Tour.
The 24-year-old Englishwoman, a former star at UCLA, held a share of the lead after all four rounds and finished with a 17-under 267 total on the River Course at the Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, Va.
Madelene Sagstrom, Henderson and third-round co-leader Nasa Hataoka tied for second. Sagstrom shot 66, Henderson 68 and Hataoka 69.
Law, who came from 10 shots back on the last day to get into a playoff in the LPGA Mediheal Championship three weeks ago in Daly City, California, had managed six straight pars on the back nine before a 15-foot birdie putt at the par-4 16th doubled her lead. Two-putt pars on the last two holes capped the victory in her 56th career start.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.