Tiger Woods prepared for return to Carnoustie

Tiger Woods will tee off at 10:21 a.m. ET Thursday when he begins play at the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie in Scotland.

Woods will be paired with Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Knox for his first British Open round since 2015. The 14-time major winner is excited for his fourth time playing at Carnoustie.

"That's the neat thing about coming to links courses, we play it as it is," Woods said on Sunday. "It's not tricked up and it's right in front of us. It has been a while and I've missed it."

Woods first played the course as a 19-year-old amateur in 1995, getting his first taste of a links course, and then played the course as a pro in 1999 and 2007. He tied for seventh in 1999 and tied for 12th in 2007.

This will be Woods' 20th Open appearance, and he has won three times. He missed the tournament in 2008 and 2011 and again in each of the past two years due to back problems.

Jordan Spieth, the 2017 Open champion, begins play at 4:58 a.m. ET in a group with Justin Rose and Kiradech Aphibarnrat. Sandy Lyle, Martin Kaymer and Andy Sullivan are the first group to hit the course at 1:35 a.m. ET.

Dustin Johnson, the world's top-ranked player, is grouped with Alex Noren and Charley Hoffman for an 8:04 a.m. ET start.