Kevin Kisner tames baked Carnoustie to grab lead at Open Championship

Kevin Kisner put a mediocre links record aside and surged to the first-round lead with a 5-under 66 at the British Open at a fiery fast and baked-out Carnoustie on Thursday.

On a day when some of the game's less famous outscored the big names, Kisner earned a one-stroke lead over long-hitting fellow American Tony Finau and South Africans Erik van Rooyen and Zander Lombard.

Players were greeted by the most parched fairways in recent times, a straw-coloured hue perhaps even drier than at the 2006 Open at Royal Liverpool.

Players walk up the ninth fairway at Carnoustie, where dry conditions have left the course hard and fast. (Peter Morrison/Associated Press)

Drives of some 400 yards were commonplace and with only wispy rough and little wind, low scores were plentiful in the benign conditions.

Late starter Tiger Woods, who shot even-par 71, was among those who had to deal with a breeze that finally freshened long after most players were safely tucking into their evening fish and chips.

Kisner's birdie on 15 catapulted him into the lead at 5 under on Day 1 of the British Open. 0:15

Spectators who had forked out 80 pounds ($104) for admission feared disappointment when Woods turned up wearing a therapeutic tape on an apparently stiff neck, but he later downplayed the significance of it.

"Everyone acts like this is the first time I've been bandaged up. I've been doing this for years, braces and bandages, just that this time it's actually visible," he said.

Tiger Woods tries a little body English to help his putt on the ninth green. (Jon Super/Associated Press)

It was a mixed day for the box office attractions.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth was not a model of accuracy, and it finally caught up with the Texan as he dropped four shots in the final four holes for a 72.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson ran up a 76 that included a triple-bogey at the last, but Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy fared better with a 69.

Adam Hadwin, the lone Canadian in the field, shot a 2-over 73.

Canada's Adam Hadwin shot a 2-over 73 in Thursday's first round of the Open Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Peter Morrison/Associated Press)

World No. 33 Kisner has not finished better than equal 54th in three appearances at the Open, but is coming to terms with a type of game rarely played on the soft and lush courses of the U.S. PGA Tour.

"Getting accustomed to links golf is something you have to do where we come from," said the 34-year-old from Aiken, South Carolina, just across the border from Augusta, Georgia.

He grew up close to another major championship which awards its winner a Green Jacket instead of the Claret Jug up for grabs this week but as much as he loves the Masters he would take an Open victory without any complaints.

"My fondest memories are with my dad getting to skip church on Sunday to watch the Open," he said, before expressing how much he enjoyed the firm conditions.

"The ball's running 50 to 80 yards on certain shots."

No course is overly long for the powerful Finau, who averaged nearly 350 yards off the tee, mostly with irons.

"I've never played a course this firm," Finau said. "Even after practising, it's still amazing to me how far some of these shots are going, so I had to adjust coming down the stretch, and I was able to adjust pretty nicely."