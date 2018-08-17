Snedeker takes 2-shot lead into weekend at Wyndham

Brandt Snedeker followed his opening 11-under 59 with a 67 on Friday to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend at the Wyndham Championship.

A day after becoming the 10th player in PGA Tour history to break 60, Snedeker moved to 14-under 126 halfway through the final PGA Tour event before the playoffs.

D.A. Points shot a 64 to reach 12 under — one stroke ahead of C.T. Pan, who also had a 64. Canadian David Hearn, Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, Harris English, Brett Stegmaier and Sergio Garcia were 9 under.

Snedeker, the 2012 FedEx Cup champion, won this tournament in 2007 before it moved across town to the par-70 Sedgefield Country Club. He had the tour's first 59 of the year during the first round.

Snedeker becomes on the ninth golfer to break 60 on the PGA Tour, following Abbotsford, B.C.'s Adam Hadwin, who shot a 59 in the third round of the 2017 Careerbuilder Challenge. 0:30

Canada's Nick Taylor remains in the hunt, tied for 10th at 8 under.