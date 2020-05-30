Sergio Garcia, 4 others tie for win at BMW Indoor Invitational on virtual Valderrama
Spaniards Garcia and Rafa Cabrera Bello share win on virtual Spanish course
Five golfers, including Spaniards Sergio Garcia and Rafa Cabrera Bello, won the latest edition of the BMW Indoor Invitational powered by Trackman, on a virtual Real Club Valderrama, located in southern Spain.
The "local favourites" Garcia and Cabrera Bello played at the same time in the interactive feature group, and they both shot a one-under par 71 to earn a share of the victory, and an equal share of the €10,000 prize to be donated to charities of their choosing.
England's Matthew Jordan, France's Damien Perrier and Scotland's Connor Syme joined the Spaniards atop the leaderboard.
This was Syme's second win on the virtual tour, as he claimed a solo victory at Royal Portrush two weeks ago.
The lone Canadian in the 38-man field, Aaron Cockerill of Stony Mountain, Man., finished in a tie for 25th place after shooting a four-over par 75.
WATCH | Cabrera Bello and Garcia go eagle-birdie:
The event uses the latest Trackman technology where players swing their real golf clubs and hit a ball into a large display of the golf course with sensors calculating the speed and trajectory of the ball to simulate play.
The event was the fourth of five, with the final virtual tournament taking place at Wentworth on June 6.
The European Tour is currently scheduled to return to action at the Betfred British Masters from July 22 to 25.
With files from Reuters and European Tour
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.