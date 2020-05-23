Wil Besseling wins BMW Indoor Invitational on virtual Golfclub Munchen Eichenried

Dutch professional golfer Wil Besseling won the latest edition of the BMW Indoor Invitational powered by Trackman, firing a four-under par virtual round over the Golfclub Munchen Eichenried.

Besseling emerged victorious in a 31 man field, improving on his runner-up slot at last week's event at Royal Port Rush and third-placed in the augural event two weeks ago at St. Andrews.

He secured a two-stroke victory over last week's winner Connor Syme and Frenchmen Alexander Levy and Raphaël Jacquelin.

The lone Canadian in the field, Aaron Cockerill of Stony Mountain, Man., finished in a tie for 13th place after shooting a three-over par 76.

Besseling became the second Dutchman in the series of virtual golf events to claim the first prize of $10,000, after Joost Luiten's impressive win in the inaugural event.

WATCH | Besseling eagle leads to victory:

Dutch professional golfer Wil Besseling wins by 2 shots at virtual Golfclub Munchen Eichenried. 0:33

The 35-year-old opted to split the cheque between two charities that will benefit from the donation during the COVID-19 pandemic - Doneereenmondkapje.nl (Donate a Protective Mask), which supplies protective masks to frontline workers in the Netherlands, and Bake for Life, a charity close to his heart which creates jobs and sustainable incomes for people in Africa.

The event uses the latest Trackman technology where players swing their real golf clubs and hit a ball into a large display of the golf course with sensors calculating the speed and trajectory of the ball to simulate play.

The event was the third of five, with next weekend's taking place at virtual Real Club Valderrama on May 30 and finishing up at Wentworth on June 6.

The European Tour is currently scheduled to return to action at the Betfred British Masters from July 30 to August 2.