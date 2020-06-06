Wil Besseling wins final BMW Indoor Invitational on virtual Wentworth Club

Dutch professional golfer Wil Besseling won the final edition of the BMW Indoor Invitational powered by Trackman, firing a seven-under par round of 65 on the virtual West Course at Wentworth Club.

It was Besseling's second win on the virtual tour, after he claimed victory on a virtual Golfclub Munchen Eichenried last month.

He joins Scotland's Connor Syme as the only two-time winners on the simulated tour. Syme won the virtual Royal Portrush Golf Club tournament and he shared first-place honours with four other golfers at the virtual Real Club Valderrama.

Dutch golfers dominated the tour, as Besseling's fellow countryman Joost Luiten won the inaugural event on a virtual Old Course at St. Andrews.

WATCH | Besseling birdie secures 2nd Indoor Invitational win:

Wil Bessling claims 1 stroke victory at virtual Wentworth with a birdie on the 18th hole. 0:29

Besseling also finished tied for second at Royal Portrush and tied for third at St. Andrews.

The 35-year-old won €10,000 to be donated to the charity of his choice. He split the money between Streeklaboratorium voor de Volksgezondheid, the hospital in which his mother works at that helps fund research into antibodies for people working in hospitals and healthcare in the Netherlands, and Dutch4kids, which raises money for children's hospitals.

He also split the money from his first win between two charities; Doneereenmondkapje.nl (Donate a Protective Mask), which supplies protective masks to frontline workers in the Netherlands, and Bake for Life, a charity close to his heart which creates jobs and sustainable incomes for people in Africa.

Golfers will now prepare for competition on real golf courses, as the European Tour is scheduled to return to action at the Betfred British Masters from July 22 to 25.