B.C.'s Adam Svensson tied for 4th midway through Honda Classic

Canada's Adam Svensson shot a 6-under 64 to match the low round of the tournament and sit tied for fourth at the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Svensson, 25, from Surrey, B.C., had seven birdies and one bogey to tie him with eight others as 4-under after two rounds, two shots back of leader Sungjae Im.

Im, the 20-year-old South Korean rookie who around this time last year was winning the first Web.com Tour start of his career, shot a 6-under 64 in the second round at PGA National. He shared the 36-hole lead at 6-under 134 with Keith Mitchell (66).

It could be considered a surprise final pairing: Combined, Im and Mitchell have zero PGA Tour wins.

"It's just nice to kind of feel like you're in contention and playing well," Mitchell said. "You're out there actually trying to make birdies instead of trying to salvage and trying to make a cut ... trying to make a birdie and force it. Today we were just out there trying to hit good shots."

Mitchell had five birdies and bogey Friday; Im had seven birdies and a bogey to match Svensson's low round of the week so far. First-round leader Jhonattan Vegas shot a 64 on Thursday.

Ben Silverman of Thornhill, Ont., (71) is 3-under, Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., (66) is 2-under while Rogers Sloan of Merritt, B.C., (71) and Drew Nesbitt (71) of Shanty Bay, Ont., just made the cutline at 2-over.

Im got through the second round on only 25 putts. He was the leading money-winner on the Web.com Tour last year, was atop the money list for the entire season and played his way into two majors.

"I was hitting the ball really well today, so all my putts were under 10 feet," said Im, who had a 6:45 a.m. tee time. He'll be able to sleep in much later Saturday, with his tee time scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

Even though the Honda is played in an area of South Florida where a number of PGA Tour players live — including Tiger Woods — the field includes only three of the top 20 players in the most recent world rankings.

Im grew up watching Woods, staying up until the middle of the night in many cases to see him play on television.

"Just watching him makes me nervous," Im said.

He's got a 36-hole lead to be nervous about now.

Lucas Glover (69) was third at 5 under.

"Can't be too upset with 1 under around here, to be honest," said Glover, the 2009 U.S. Open champion who has three straight rounds in the 60s at PGA National going back to his final-round 66 last year. "Wind picked up a little towards the end. I didn't hit it great, but got myself into the thing."