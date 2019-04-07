Canadians Henderson, Sharp in mix at 1st LPGA major of season
Alena Sharp tied for 5th, Brooke Henderson sitting 8th
Jin Young Ko turned a four-stroke deficit into a five-stroke lead in 10 holes at the ANA Inspiration. She nearly gave it all back, setting up a final-round shootout in the first major championship of the golf season.
Ko ended up with a one-shot advantage over second-round leader In-Kyung Kim, shooting a 4-under 68 in unexpected calm conditions Saturday at Mission Hills to reach 8-under 208.
Kim birdied the par-5 18th for a 73, giving herself a chance to win the event seven years after missing a 14-inch putt on the final hole of regulation and losing to Sun Young Yoo on the first hole of a playoff.
Mi Hyang Lee and Danielle Kang were 5 under. Lee had a hole-in-one on the par-3 17th in a 68. Kang shot 70.
Two Canadians are in the top 10. Hamilton's Alena Sharp jumped into a tie for fifth after a 5-under 67 pushed her to 3 under for the tournament.
Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., is tied for eighth at 2 under. She shot 71 on Saturday.
