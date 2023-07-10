Content
American Allisen Corpuz wins U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach for record payout, 1st LPGA title

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., finishes 12th as top Canadian

Doug Ferguson · The Associated Press ·
A female golfer wearing a gold medal around her neck smiles while holding up a trophy with both hands in front of the pacific ocean.
Allisen Corpuz poses with the trophy after winning the U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on Sunday in Pebble Beach, Calif. (Darron Cummings/The Associated Press)

Allisen Corpuz became the first American in 20 years to make the U.S. Women's Open her first LPGA title, closing with a 3-under 69 on Sunday and handling her historic moment at Pebble Beach as if she had been there before.

Corpuz, a 25-year-old from Hawaii, pulled away with a big par putt and back-to-back birdies on the back nine to enjoy the most scenic walk in golf up the 18th fairway, the Pacific Ocean on her left and her place secured as the first U.S. Women's Open champion at Pebble Beach.

She won by three shots over Charley Hull (66) and Jiyai Shin (68) and claimed the $2 million US prize, the richest ever for an LPGA major champion.

Corpuz was so calm and cool on the grandest stage in women's golf, regardless of the shot or the circumstances, until reality hit as she walked toward the 18th green with a three-shot lead in hand. She wiped away tears with her Aloha-print towel when it was over.

Hilary Lunke in 2003 at Pumpkin Ridge was the last American to get her first win at the U.S. Women's Open, that one in a three-way Monday playoff.

Corpuz never gave anyone much of a chance. Nasa Hataoka lost her one-shot lead on the opening hole when Corpuz hit her approach to 5 feet for birdie, and the 24-year-old from Japan dropped too many shots down the home stretch.

Corpuz, who finished at 9-under 279, was the only player to break par all four days.

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., finished 12th as top Canadian. Top-ranked Canadian amateur Monet Chun of Richmond Hill, Ont., finished tied for 59th.

With files from CBC Sports

