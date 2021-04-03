Adam Svensson looking for back-to-back Korn Ferry Tour victories

Canadian Adam Svensson has put himself in contention for back-to-back victories on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Svensson, from Surrey, B.C., fired a 4-under 66 in the second round of the Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin on Friday and is just four shots off the lead heading into the weekend.

Andrew Novak of the United States (67) sits atop the leaderboard at 11 under, while American David Lipsky (64) is 8 under.

Svensson had six birdies and two bogeys on Friday to get to 7 under, sitting in third place alongside American Josh Hart (67).

Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., (67) is ninth at 4 under, while Stuart Macdonald of North Vancouver, B.C., (70) and Ben Silverman of Thornhill, Ont., (70) failed to make the weekend, missing the 2-over cutline.

Svensson won the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club in Savannah, Ga., last weekend — a victory that moved him nearly 200 spots up in the world rankings while also giving him a strong chance to regain a PGA Tour card he lost after the 2019 season.

He is currently 12th in the Korn Ferry standings with the top 25 at the end of the regular season moving up to the top tour.

Svensson entered the Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin 282nd in the rankings after starting last week at No. 474.

It was Svensson's second career victory on the PGA Tour's feeder circuit and the first Korn Ferry win by a Canadian since Michael Gligic took the 2019 Panama Championship.