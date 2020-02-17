Adam Scott rides clutch putts to capture 2-shot victory at Genesis Invitational

Adam Scott has another victory at Riviera, and this time it counts.

Scott survived a calamitous Sunday with just enough clutch putts — for birdie, par, even a bogey — and closed with 1-under 70 for a two-shot victory in the Genesis Invitational.

The victory comes 15 years after Scott won a playoff at Riviera that didn't count as official because rain shortened the tournament to 36 holes. He earned every bit of this victory, his 14th on the PGA Tour and 29th worldwide.

Nearly a dozen players had a chance to win. Five players had a share of the lead at some point.

WATCH | Scott earns redemption at Riviera:

After a double bogey on the fifth hole, Australian Adam Scott finished strong to win the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational for his first Tour title since 2016. 0:32

Scott made double bogey and Rory McIlroy made triple bogey on the fifth hole to fall out of the lead. Scott recovered with a birdie on the next hole to regain a share of the lead, and he never trailed again. McIlroy shot 73 and tied for fifth.

Tiger Woods was 4 under through eight holes of the tournament and in a downward spiral the rest of the week. He shot 77 in the final round and finished last among the 68 players who made the cut. It was the first time Woods had finished last on the PGA Tour since the Memorial in 2015.

With the victory, Scott goes back to among the top 10 in the world.

Inbee Park captures 20th career win

Inbee Park captured her 20th career LPGA Tour victory on Sunday by closing with a 1-over 74 for a three-shot victory in the Women's Australian Open.

Park led by as many seven shots on the back nine at Royal Adelaide Golf Club before dropping shots at the 14th and 16th holes as Amy Olsen made a late charge. Olsen shot 70.

Park birdied the par-5 17th to restore a three-shot lead and closed with a par to finish on 14-under 278. It was her first victory in nearly two years and pushed her in the right direction as the seven-time major champion seeks a coveted spot for South Korea in the Olympics at Rio.

Park won the gold medal in Rio four years ago.

Perrine Delacour of France, who earned her card again by leading the Symetra Tour last year, finished third.