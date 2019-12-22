Canada's Adam Hadwin clinches spot at 2020 Masters

Canadian golfer Adam Hadwin clinched a spot at the 2020 Masters without playing any golf on Sunday.

Hadwin, from Abbotsford, B.C., will finish the year in the top 50 of the world golf rankings, guaranteeing him a berth at the prestigious annual tournament.

Cam Smith could have knocked Hadwin out of the top 50 with a two-way tie for third or better at the Australian PGA Championship.

Smith tied for 10th at the event on Sunday, keeping Hadwin's spot at the Masters safe.

Hadwin did not compete in any tournament this week after playing on the International Team at the Presidents Cup.

WATCH | Hadwin's par putt leads to match win at Presidents Cup: