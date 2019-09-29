Abbotsford, B.C. golfers Hadwin, Taylor tied for 2nd at Safeway Open
The Canadians head into Sunday 3 shots off the lead
Cameron Champ shot a bogey-free 5-under 67 in windy conditions Saturday to take a three-shot lead into the final round of the Safeway Open.
Champ, who grew up in Sacramento about 65 miles northeast of Silverado Resort, narrowly missed a sixth birdie on No. 17 after nearly driving the green. He had a 14-under 202 total.
Chez Reavie (69), Collin Morikawa (70), Justin Thomas (71) and Nick Watney (72) followed at 10 under.
Second-round leader Bryson DeChambeau was 8 under after a 76. DeChambeau bogeyed Nos. 3 and 10, double-bogeyed No. 13 then ran into big trouble after hitting his second shot on No. 18 over the grandstands around the green and into a patch of reeds.
Following a lengthy discussion with course officials, DeChambeau took a drop and flopped a shot back over the grandstands onto the green 10 feet from the pin. He two-putted for par.
