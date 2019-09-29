Skip to Main Content
Abbotsford, B.C. golfers Hadwin, Taylor tied for 2nd at Safeway Open
Golf

Cameron Champ shot a bogey-free 5-under 67 in windy conditions Saturday to take a three-shot lead into the final round of the Safeway Open, ahead of Sebastian Munoz and Canadians Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor.

The Canadians head into Sunday 3 shots off the lead

The Associated Press ·
Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor from Canada walk the fairway during the final round of the Crowne Plaza Invitational at the Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2015 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Champ, who grew up in Sacramento about 65 miles northeast of Silverado Resort, narrowly missed a sixth birdie on No. 17 after nearly driving the green. He had a 14-under 202 total.

Adam Hadwin (67) and Nick Taylor (70), both from Abbotsford, B.C., and Sebastian Munoz (67), were 11 under. 

Chez Reavie (69), Collin Morikawa (70), Justin Thomas (71) and Nick Watney (72) followed at 10 under.

WATCH | Hadwin soars up the leaderboard:

Adam Hadwin fired a 5-under 67 on Saturday, rising into a tie for 2nd place at the Safeway Open. 0:17

WATCH | Taylor tied for 2nd:

Nick Taylor approach on 8 lead to a birdie as he would finish the day in a tie for 2nd place, just three shots back of leader Cameron Champ. 0:20

Second-round leader Bryson DeChambeau was 8 under after a 76. DeChambeau bogeyed Nos. 3 and 10, double-bogeyed No. 13 then ran into big trouble after hitting his second shot on No. 18 over the grandstands around the green and into a patch of reeds.

Following a lengthy discussion with course officials, DeChambeau took a drop and flopped a shot back over the grandstands onto the green 10 feet from the pin. He two-putted for par.

