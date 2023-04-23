Content
Golf

Manitoba golfer Aaron Cockerill loses in Handa Championship playoff

Australian Lucas Herbert outlasted Aaron Cockerill of Stony Mountain, Man., to win the Handa Championship on the second extra hole Sunday for his third world tour title.

Australian Lucas Herbert prevails on 2nd extra hole in Japan for 3rd world title

Men's athlete lines up putt during golf tournament.
Canada's Aaron Cockerill lines up a putt Sunday on the 18th green on the first playoff hole of the Handa Championship in Omitama, Japan. Cockerill made par, as did Lucas Herbert, but the latter did well to recover from a wayward tee shot on the second extra hole to win. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

The pair finished the final round tied on 15-under 265 after Herbert just missed a birdie putt from 20 feet on the 18th for a 67 in Omitama, Japan.

Cockerill had a chance to take advantage but saw his second shot on the last find a bunker and was lucky to save his par and force the playoff after a closing-round 68.

After both players made par at the first extra hole, Herbert did well to recover from a wayward tee shot on the second extra to secure his first win since the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open title in 2021.

Scotland's Calum Hill took sole third place with a 14-under 266 despite shooting a tidy 5-under 65 in the final round.

WATCH | Cockerill places 2nd at Handa Championship:

Canada's Cockerill loses DP World Tour ISPS Handa Championship in heartbreaking playoff

2 hours ago
Duration 2:39
Aaron Cockerill of Stony Mountain, Man., was close to claiming his first victory on the DP World Tour, after nearly holing out his bunker shot on 18, and lipping out of a birdie putt on the first playoff hole. Cockerill finished runner-up to Australia's Lucas Herbert on the second playoff hole.
