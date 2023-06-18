Content
Golf

Fowler, Clark share lead through 3rd round of U.S. Open

Clark's birdie on the final hole leaves tie heading into Sunday

Doug Ferguson · The Associated Press ·
Rickie Fowler swings a golf club on the right of the frame, wearing a pink patterned shirt and blue wants, while Wyndham Clark walks behind wearing a white patterned shirt and blue pants.
Americans Wyndham Clark and Rickie Fowler share the lead after three rounds of the U.S. Open Championship in Los Angeles. (Harry Howe/Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler made his biggest birdie when no one expected it with a 70-foot putt. Wyndham Clark responded with a bold play for a birdie on the final hole to catch him Saturday and set the stage for a dynamic conclusion to the U.S. Open.

Fowler looked to have his first 54-hole lead in a major until he missed a 3 1/2-foot par putt on the final hole at Los Angeles Country Club and settled for an even-par 70. Clark was reeling after his third bogey on the back nine, but drilled his approach at a tight pin on the 18th to six feet for a birdie and a 69.

The final hour saved what had been a stale atmosphere among the glitz of L.A., with just about everyone playing a part.

Rory McIlroy had two quick birdies and stayed in the hunt with a 69, leaving him one shot behind the co-leaders. He will play in the penultimate group with Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world who finished eagle-birdie for a 68.

This wasn't just any eagle. He holed a seven-iron from 196 yards on the 17th hole — which had only yielded four birdies all day — and finished with a 20-foot birdie putt.

For so long, it was all about avoiding mistakes on a North course that baked under a blazing sun and finally felt like a U.S. Open. And then Fowler with his big putt, Scheffler with his big shot, and loads of mistakes by so many others turned this into the show everyone expected.

Now it falls to Fowler to see if he can finally deliver a major championship, and to McIlroy to see if he can end nine long years without one.

Clark held his nerve to the end and was right there with him, even after a rare errant shot into the barranca on the 17th. He smartly took a penalty drop and made a seven-foot putt to escape with bogey.

Hughes holds Canadian lead

The top Canadian after three rounds is Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont., who is tied for 50th at five over. Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., is tied for 55th at six over, while Adam Svensson of Surrey, B.C., is tied for 61st at eight over.

WATCH | PGA-LIV Golf merger, explained:

The PGA/LIV Golf merger, explained | About That

2 days ago
Duration 8:08
The merging of the PGA Tour and its rival, LIV Golf — a Saudi-backed startup that lured big golfers with the promise of massive payouts — has upended the sports world. Andrew Chang breaks down how the unlikely merger came to be, and the accusations of 'sportswashing.'

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Corrections and clarifications

