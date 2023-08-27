Megan Khang fends off charge from Sei Young Kim to hold Canadian Women's Open lead

Megan Khang of the United States had birdies on four of her final five holes to hold on to her lead at the CPKC Women's Open on Saturday in Vancouver.

Khang finished the third round at 4-under 68 to move to 11-under overall.

The four birdies on her back nine were necessary to fend off hard-charging Sei Young Kim of South Korea.

Kim had two eagles, including a hole-in-one, for a 5-under 67 round to sit two shots back in second.

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., struggled through a 3-over round to sit in a tie for 34th at 2 over.

Hamilton's Alena Sharp is the only other Canadian in the field and she sits in a tie for 62nd at 7 over after a 6-over day.

An air quality advisory in the metro Vancouver area continued from yesterday due to smoke from ongoing wildfires in British Columbia's Interior region.

That advisory included Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club but its course remained relatively clear of smoke due to strong winds off the nearby Fraser River.