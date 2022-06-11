Finau, McIlroy tied atop leaderboard heading into final round of Canadian Open
Tony Finau fired an 8-under 62 and Rory McIlroy had a clutch birdie on No. 15 to share the lead at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto.
Abbotsford, B.C., native Nick Taylor highest seed among Canadians at 5 under overall
Tony Finau fired an 8-under 62 and Rory McIlroy had a clutch birdie on No. 15 to share the lead at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto.
Both sit at 11-under overall, two shots ahead of the field, heading into the final round of the men's national golf championship.
Finau had the best round of the tournament on Saturday, rocketing up the leaderboard with seven birdies and an eagle at St. George's Golf and Country Club.
McIlroy started the day in a five-way tie for second, but pulled away from the pack with six birdies en route to a round of 5-under 65.
His sixth came on No. 15, when the Northern Irishman recovered after overshooting the green. He chipped the ball nearly 74 feet from beside a cart path to within nine feet of the hole.
Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., shot a 3-under 67 to become the low Canadian at 5 under overall.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?