UFC star Georges St-Pierre set to announce he's retiring

Georges St-Pierre, one of the greatest mixed martial arts fighters in UFC history, is set to announce that he is stepping away from the octagon.

The 37-year-old star from Saint-Isidore, Que., is expected to announce his retirement during a news conference at Montreal's Bell Centre this morning.

St-Pierre, a two-division champion, leaves with a record of 26-2-0 and a 13-fight winning streak.

In 2013, he took a break from the sport, saying his life had become "completely insane" and that he wanted to have a normal life.

He won his most recent fight, against Michael Bisping in 2017, taking the middleweight championship. But he gave up the crown a month later after being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis.

His success inside the cage, fuelled by hours of meticulous preparation, put MMA on the map in Canada and helped fuel the UFC's worldwide expansion.