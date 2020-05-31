Sports world reacts on Sunday to death of George Floyd

New Jersey Devils defenceman Connor Carrick, who has focused on personal growth with the NHL on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, weighed in following a Saturday night of destruction across the United States by those protesting the death of George Floyd.

The sixth-year NHLer recently began the Connor Carrick Podcast aimed at improving his physical, mental and spiritual well-being, but on Sunday morning took to social media to voice his frustration. Six days earlier, Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed and handcuffed black man, died in Minnesota when police officer Derek Chauvin used his knee on Floyd's neck to pin him to the ground.

Chauvin has since been fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter while there have been many incidents across the U.S. of people throwing bottles at officers, setting buildings ablaze, burning police cars and looting stores in protest.

"I will not bear witness further to the degradation of human life. People are dying," the 26-year-old Carrick of Orland Park, Ill., wrote on Twitter. "Families are being robbed of their loved ones presence and gifts. Mr. Floyd had his life sucked out of him."

Carrick, a mental health advocate, added it's time "we see, acknowledge, listen to the struggle of minorities."

He also called for individual change in order to foster change nationally.

'The images are tough to stomach'

"We must celebrate, champion, lift those in life fighting a battle more difficult than our own," said Carrick, a former Toronto Maple Leafs blue-liner who has appeared in 230 NHL regular-season games.

"I can make a difference. No matter how small, we all can. And I hope that we all will."

Toronto FC defender Justin Morrow, 32, grew up in Cleveland the son of an African-American police officer.

On Sunday morning, he shared on Twitter that he's "never felt racial tension as much as I do today."

"The images I'm seeing across America are tough to stomach but I can only hope we're finally standing on the precipice of change."

"I urge everyone to embody the change you want to see, turn this anger into action by registering to vote at your local, regional, and national levels so we can elect the leadership that will bring us closer to the world we want to live in."

Former NHL goalie-turned broadcast analyst Kevin Weekes posted the following message late Saturday night.

Earlier Saturday, the statue of hockey legend Mario Lemieux was spray painted by protestors outside PPG Place Arena in Pittsburgh.

Earlier Saturday, the statue of hockey legend Mario Lemieux was spray painted by protestors outside PPG Place Arena in Pittsburgh.

Lemieux, who played a part in five Stanley Cup titles with the Penguins, including twice as a player, saved hockey in Pittsburgh by buying a bankrupt franchise.

"I'm very disappointed because this was a peaceful protest for something that was very serious, and this does nothing to honour the memory of someone who died," Pittsburgh police Chief Scott Schubert told the Post-Gazette newspaper in reference to vandalism and graffiti.

German soccer player pays tribute

Marcus Thuram took a moment in apparent tribute to George Floyd after scoring in Borussia Monchengladbach's 4-1 win over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The Gladbach forward was left free at the far post to score the home side's second goal with a header in the 41st minute. He briefly accepted teammates' congratulations, then dropped his left knee to the ground and rested his right arm on his right thigh as he bowed his head in reflection. He spent five seconds in this position before getting up again to continue.

Borussia Moenchengladbach's Marcus Thuram gets up after taking a knee in an apparent tribute to George Floyd following his goal Sunday in Bundesliga soccer action against Union Berlin in Germany. (Martin Meissner, Pool/Associated Press)

On Saturday, Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie wore an armband with the handwritten message Justice for George around his left arm. McKennie later said on Twitter: "We have to stand up for what we believe in and I believe that it is time that we are heard!"

Statement from the Brooklyn Nets, Long Island Nets, New York Liberty, and Barclays Center.

Floyd's death opens old wounds for NBA's Sefolosha

Thabo Sefolosha knows what it's like to be a black man, on the ground, being beaten by police officers.

Such was the scenario when George Floyd died in Minneapolis last week.

And five years ago, Sefolosha found himself in a similarly frightening place.

"I was just horrified by what I saw," Sefolosha said. "That could have been me."

Time has not healed all wounds for Sefolosha, the NBA veteran who said he was attacked by a group of New York Police Department officers in April 2015 while they were arresting him outside a nightclub in the city's Chelsea neighbourhood. The leg that was broken in the fracas is fine now. The emotional pain roared back last week when he saw video of Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air in the final moments of his life as a white police officer — subsequently charged with murder — pressed a knee on his neck.

Kareem speaks out.

Sefolosha has seen the video. He hasn't watched much news since. His experience with police in New York has left him with a deep distrust of law enforcement, the pangs of angst flooding back even when he walks into NBA arenas and sees uniformed officers. And the latest example of police brutality left him even more upset.

"People talk about a few rotten apples," Sefolosha said in an interview with The Associated Press. "But you know, in my experience and from what we're seeing, I think it's deeper than that as a culture that's deeply rooted in it, to be honest. That's just my honest opinion. I think it's really … part of a culture where it's deeper than just a few bad apples."