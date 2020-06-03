U.S. college football star from Calgary tests positive for COVID-19 after attending BLM rally in Oklahoma
Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga says he took precautions to be safe
Canadian linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The Oklahoma State University player attended a rally in Oklahoma protesting racial injustice and police brutality after the death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis.
Ogbongbemiga made the announcement on his Twitter account.
"After attending a protest in Tulsa AND being well protective of myself, I have tested positive for COVID-19," the Calgary resident tweeted. "Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe."
The six-foot-one, 231-pound Ogbongbemiga was a defensive captain last season for the Cowboys. He had 105 tackles — 15.5 for a loss — five sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and fumble recovery as a junior, capturing the Leslie O'Neal awards as the team's defensive MVP.
