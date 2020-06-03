U.S. college football star from Calgary tests positive for COVID-19 after attending BLM rally in Oklahoma

Canadian linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Oklahoma State University player attended a rally in Oklahoma protesting racial injustice and police brutality after the death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis.

Ogbongbemiga made the announcement on his Twitter account.

"After attending a protest in Tulsa AND being well protective of myself, I have tested positive for COVID-19," the Calgary resident tweeted. "Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe."

The six-foot-one, 231-pound Ogbongbemiga was a defensive captain last season for the Cowboys. He had 105 tackles — 15.5 for a loss — five sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and fumble recovery as a junior, capturing the Leslie O'Neal awards as the team's defensive MVP.