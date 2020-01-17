Skip to Main Content
Gearing Up for North American Indigenous Games
Sports·Video

Indigenous Sport & Wellness Ontario is running tryouts and training camps across the province, identifying young talent for the upcoming NAIG in Halifax this summer. Thousands of athletes from Canada and the USA compete in what many indigenous people consider 'Our Olympics'.
