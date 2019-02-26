Skip to Main Content
Game Wrap: Wild strike late in Winnipeg collapse
Video

Game Wrap: Wild strike late in Winnipeg collapse

The Minnesota Wild scored twice in 26 seconds to come back and beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2.
The Minnesota Wild scored twice in 26 seconds to come back and beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2. 1:51

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us