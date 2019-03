Video

Game Wrap: UNB take home U Sports men's hockey crown

The UNB Varsity Reds doubled up the Alberta Golden Bears 4-2 to capture their 8th U Sports men's hockey national title.

Social Sharing

The UNB Varsity Reds doubled up the Alberta Golden Bears 4-2 to capture their 8th U Sports men's hockey national title. 2:07

Popular Now Find more popular stories