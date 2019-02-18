Video

Game Wrap: Team LeBron beat Team Giannis to win NBA All-Star Game

Team LeBron rallied from 20 points down in the 2nd half to beat Team Giannis 178-164 in the 68th edition of the NBA's All-Star Game

