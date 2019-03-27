Skip to Main Content
Game Wrap: Tatar leads Canadiens to big win over Panthers
Video

Game Wrap: Tatar leads Canadiens to big win over Panthers

Montreal beats Florida 6-1, Tomas Tatar records 2 goals and 1 assist.
Montreal beats Florida 6-1, Tomas Tatar records 2 goals and 1 assist. 2:02

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us