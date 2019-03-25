Skip to Main Content
Game Wrap: Svechnikov's OT winner lifts Hurricanes over Canadiens
Video

Game Wrap: Svechnikov's OT winner lifts Hurricanes over Canadiens

Andrei Svechnikov's scored the overtime winner as they Carolina Hurricanes beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1, extending their lead in the Eastern Conference wild card race.
Andrei Svechnikov's scored the overtime winner as they Carolina Hurricanes beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1, extending their lead in the Eastern Conference wild card race. 1:41

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us