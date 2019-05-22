Skip to Main Content
Game Wrap: St. Louis Blues break through to Stanley Cup Final with win over Sharks
Sports·Video

The St. Louis Blues eliminated the San Jose Sharks in 6 games after a 5-1 win to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.
