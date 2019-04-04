Skip to Main Content
Game Wrap: Siakam, Leonard lead Raptors to 5th straight win
Video

Game Wrap: Siakam, Leonard lead Raptors to 5th straight win

Pascal Siakam had a game-high 28 points and Kawhi Leonard added 26 points in Toronto's 115-105 win in Brooklyn.
Pascal Siakam had a game-high 28 points and Kawhi Leonard added 26 points in Toronto's 115-105 win in Brooklyn. 1:32