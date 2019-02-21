Video

Game Wrap: RJ Barrett scores 33, but Duke loses Zion and the game

Canadian freshman star RJ Barrett matched a season best with 33 points but the No. 8 North Carolina defeated No. 1 Duke 88-72 on Wednesday night in Durham, NC.

